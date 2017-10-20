Jason Mehl wanted by the FBI

Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook near Lincoln The quake rumbled approximately 7 kilometers ESE of Lincoln at 4:18 this afternoon. We have not received any reports of injury or damage at this time. According to the USGS, the quake could be felt for hundreds of miles, people reported feeling the quake in Helena, Anoconda, Deerlodge, and Seeley Lake. Here is the link to the USGS event page https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/...
Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls. GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year-old Donald Fugle of Helena. Fugle was last seen Thursday morning, enroute to Cut Bank. According to a press release, Fugle suffers from dementia, and is often confused, has a poor sense of direction, and exhibits poor driving behavior. He is described as 5'11, with gray eyes and gray hair. He is white, and about 205 lbs. He was driving a 2012 gray GMC Sierra Crew Pickup, with a matchi...
27-year-old Brandon Burshia was caught Friday night after leading the Great Falls Police Department on a small foot chase. The original call came into the GFPD dispatch about 11 p.m. as a suspicious man hanging around the Holiday Village Mall. When officers arrived he fled north-bound but Officers later found Burshia hiding in a dumpster.
A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation. The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds. Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...
Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far. Eight of them in McCone County this week. Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past.
