Jason Mehl wanted by the FBI

Helena, MT -

The FBI says it's offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of Jason Maxwell Mehl who is wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin trafficking in Montana and Utah. His last known residence was in Helena, Montana. If you have any information regarding Mehl, contact the FBI's Salt Lake City Division tip line at (801)579-6189. 

