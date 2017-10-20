Jason Mehl wanted by the FBI

A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation. The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds. Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...