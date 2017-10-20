Get ready for some amazing bargains at the 10th annual Collectibles for Christmas in Great Falls! Proceeds will go towards the Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, as well as the Great Falls Rescue Mission Operation Christmas Child Love INC.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21st from 9:00-5:00pm at the Great Falls Holiday Inn located at 110 5th St. S. Cost of entry is $2/person or two cans of food to donate.

The day will feature over 100 silent auction items, crafts, books, bargain items, photography, Christmas ornaments, and Precious Moments. Cupcakes and candy will also be for sale, plus a complimentary glass of wine or coffee with entry.

Organizer Hope Good says the event began on a smaller scale to help benefit the Great Falls Food Bank. Then, three years ago, Good was diagnosed with breast cancer and switched the focus of the event to support booklets full of information for cancer patients.

Included in your entry fee is a certificate, which will get you a free cancer ribbon tattoo at Bill’s Tattoo in Great Falls. Folks must get the tattoo the day of the event from 1:00-9:00pm.

For more information, call Good at 406-868-9649.