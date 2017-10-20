10th Annual Collectibles for Christmas

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
Update: Pondera County Clerk and Recorder has confirmed the county will hold a recall election on December 19th to decide whether or not to recall Sheriff Suta. The ballots are to be mailed in.
According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook near Lincoln The quake rumbled approximately 7 kilometers ESE of Lincoln at 4:18 this afternoon. We have not received any reports of injury or damage at this time. According to the USGS, the quake could be felt for hundreds of miles, people reported feeling the quake in Helena, Anoconda, Deerlodge, and Seeley Lake. Here is the link to the USGS event page https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/...
Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls. GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
Thursday afternoon a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Lincoln, the first since a 5.8 magnitude tremor shook most of the state in July. With the rise of earthquakes, bridges near the epicenter must be inspected for damage. According to the Montana Department of Transportation Bridge Inspection Manual, bridges must be inspected every 24 months. However, after earthquakes, they have what is called a disaster plan. Kent Barnes, a bridge engineer with MDT says, “Anytime we have ...
The FBI says it's offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of Jason Maxwell Mehl who is wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin trafficking in Montana and Utah. His last known residence was in Helena, Montana. If you have any information regarding Mehl, contact the FBI's Salt Lake City Division tip line at (801)579-6189.
