Searching for damage after quake rattles state.

Thursday afternoon a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Lincoln, the first since a 5.8 magnitude tremor shook most of the state in July. With the rise of earthquakes, bridges near the epicenter must be inspected for damage. According to the Montana Department of Transportation Bridge Inspection Manual, bridges must be inspected every 24 months. However, after earthquakes, they have what is called a disaster plan.

Kent Barnes, a bridge engineer with MDT says, “Anytime we have an earthquake that document tells us what to do the response starts right out in all of our local offices with all of our maintenance folks. They are going to be out there in the affected area or through the potentially affected area to do the first boots on the ground review of what’s there.”

Barnes goes on to say when earthquake happen engineers are required to inspect above ground for physical damages as well as underwater. MDT wants residents to report any damage or visible changes in the bridge.