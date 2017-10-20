A Love 'Tail' of Mermaids

It seemed like a typical Thursday night at the world famous Sip ‘n Dip Lounge.

Food drinks and of course, the main attraction, mermaids. But for one mermaid in particular, the night wouldn’t be a usual one.

David Corbin had a surprise. He was going to propose to his girlfriend of 5 years, Sarah Shroyer. But what he didn’t expect was the celebration from strangers.

“It was absolutely amazing shocking for both us,” Corbin said.

The two met during college at the University of Montana. David says they’d been talking about marriage for awhile, so he decided to pop the question.

“I”ve been contemplating about it and thinking about a thousand different ways that I can propose to her,” Corbin said.

“What better way than doing something that she loves, and is going to be something that no one else has ever done before.”

Naturally, the idea, and question left his now fiance.

“She’s she said I took her breath away and she could barely swim because she was trying to catch her breath.”

Now, David is heading to Texas to serve for active duty, but could a mer-baby be in the couples future?

“We have been talking about it, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon,” Corbin said.

The couple has yet to set a date, but says they’ll keep KFBB updated on the wedding day and if a mer-baby will complete their underwater family.