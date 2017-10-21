10/20 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

10/20 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Anaconda 26, Thompson Falls 14
    
Arlee 44, Plains 36
    
Bigfork 41, Deer Lodge 0
    
Billings Central 9, Laurel 0
    
Billings Senior 28, Helena Capital 0
    
Bozeman 30, Great Falls 0
    
Browning 42, Ronan 16
    
Butte Central 30, Corvallis 12
    
Charlo 48, Clark Fork 22
    
Colstrip 33, Baker 8
    
Columbia Falls 50, Polson 6
    
Conrad 47, Harlem 12
    
Fairfield 13, Shelby 10
    
Flint Creek 34, St. Ignatius 30
    
Hamilton 32, Dillon 28
    
Hardin 58, Belgrade 21
    
Helena 40, Missoula Sentinel 17
    
Huntley Project 45, Roundup 6
    
Kalispell Flathead 56, Missoula Hellgate 15
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 12, Glendive 9
    
Libby 18, Whitefish 0
    
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 55, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 14
    
Miles City 57, Havre 13
    
Missoula Big Sky 43, Kalispell Glacier 41
    
Missoula Loyola 28, Florence 8
    
Mon-Dak 76, Jordan 26
    
Savage 70, Bainville 25
    
Sheridan def. St. Regis, forfeit
    
Sidney 50, Livingston 20
    
Townsend 35, Three Forks 13
    
West Yellowstone 62, Lima 19
    
White Sulphur Springs 52, Valley Christian 0
    
Whitehall 19, Manhattan 14
    
Wolf Point def. Poplar, forfeit
 

