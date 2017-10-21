10/20 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Anaconda 26, Thompson Falls 14
Arlee 44, Plains 36
Bigfork 41, Deer Lodge 0
Billings Central 9, Laurel 0
Billings Senior 28, Helena Capital 0
Bozeman 30, Great Falls 0
Browning 42, Ronan 16
Butte Central 30, Corvallis 12
Charlo 48, Clark Fork 22
Colstrip 33, Baker 8
Columbia Falls 50, Polson 6
Conrad 47, Harlem 12
Fairfield 13, Shelby 10
Flint Creek 34, St. Ignatius 30
Hamilton 32, Dillon 28
Hardin 58, Belgrade 21
Helena 40, Missoula Sentinel 17
Huntley Project 45, Roundup 6
Kalispell Flathead 56, Missoula Hellgate 15
Lewistown (Fergus) 12, Glendive 9
Libby 18, Whitefish 0
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 55, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 14
Miles City 57, Havre 13
Missoula Big Sky 43, Kalispell Glacier 41
Missoula Loyola 28, Florence 8
Mon-Dak 76, Jordan 26
Savage 70, Bainville 25
Sheridan def. St. Regis, forfeit
Sidney 50, Livingston 20
Townsend 35, Three Forks 13
West Yellowstone 62, Lima 19
White Sulphur Springs 52, Valley Christian 0
Whitehall 19, Manhattan 14
Wolf Point def. Poplar, forfeit
