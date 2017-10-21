Great Falls College MSU collaborates to raise awareness about substance abuse

Great Falls, MT - An 18-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls and is now facing upwards of 15 charges.
When Dave Gantt was hired as the Vice President for Athletics at the University of Providence in the summer of 2016, he and school president Dr. Anthony Aretz promised a paradigm of growth for the school and for Argo Athletics.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
A shooting as been reported in Great Falls. According to the Great Falls Police Department, the first call came in just before 9:00pm. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured. We will update you when we receive more information.
Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside.
Thursday afternoon a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Lincoln, the first since a 5.8 magnitude tremor shook most of the state in July. With the rise of earthquakes, bridges near the epicenter must be inspected for damage. According to the Montana Department of Transportation Bridge Inspection Manual, bridges must be inspected every 24 months. However, after earthquakes, they have what is called a disaster plan. Kent Barnes, a bridge engineer with MDT says, “Anytime we have ...
The FBI says it's offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of Jason Maxwell Mehl who is wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin trafficking in Montana and Utah. His last known residence was in Helena, Montana. If you have any information regarding Mehl, contact the FBI's Salt Lake City Division tip line at (801)579-6189.
Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls. GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
Update: Pondera County Clerk and Recorder has confirmed the county will hold a recall election on December 19th to decide whether or not to recall Sheriff Suta. The ballots are to be mailed in.
