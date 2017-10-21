Great Falls College MSU collaborates to raise awareness about substance abuse

Starting next week Great Falls College MSU is collaborating with the alliance for youth and gateway community services to raise awareness about the in's and outs of substance abuse.

Its apart of what they call Red Ribbon Week, Great Falls MSU will host several events about substance abuse and also provide prevention and treatment educational opportunities to the community. Elfie Neber, a professor at GFC, said this is the perfect opportunity for individuals who need help and also for families to get the education they need to help their loved one.



Monday the college will show a documentary on how childhood experiences contribute to substance abuse, mental health and medical problems followed by a panel discussion.