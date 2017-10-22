The life of a wild land firefighter - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The life of a wild land firefighter

This year’s fire season was the worst in American history. For the fire fighters, it was an interesting season for sure. We sat down with one wildland firefighter after his first season battling blazes.

Joe Dixie experienced his first fire season as a wildland firefighter this year, and he was part of an important hand crew called initial attack.

“So we basically are the first ones in and get a handle on the fire as much as we can and get a good hit on it while other resources are coming in, the first ones there, getting dirty, and getting to work right away,” says Joe Dixie.

Normally, firefighters, do 14 day stays on fires. however, being a part of a type 2 initial attack crew, Dixie and his fellow firefighters were almost never in the same place for long.

“The thing with being IA is we bounce around so much that you kinda on one fire one day and another fire the next,” says Dixie

Those constant changing of camps, never being home, and adrenaline filled days meant the crews' firefighters work with become their family.

“We are with each other consistently in situations that are, they get hairy, you wouldn't want to be anywhere else with those guys, it’s just good times with each other, keeping each other high spirited as much as we can, it’s what we do,” says Dixie.

For Dixie, firefighting always has been his dream, and now it is his reality, and when asked why he does it, he says he can vouch for the crew on this one.

“The outcome of our work, you know it feels good to look back on and see what we did. How we affected the community cause that’s why we are there”, says Dixie.

Dixie and his crew members still stay in touch to this day, and he plans to remain firefighting for many years to come.

