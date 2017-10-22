Pet of the week: Houdini - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the week: Houdini

This week KFBB is featuring Houdini the cat as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

Houdini is an approximately 12 year old cat with beautiful colorings, quite the personality, and although he’s older, will still act like a kitten.

“He is pretty spry for his age. He likes to run around, likes to hop, likes to climb. He is a pretty good cat, he is very healthy, in really good shape, as you can see, he's absolutely gorgeous,” says Tom Hazen.

Houdini lives in a cat community now and gets along with other cats great. However the adoption center doesn't know how he will do around dogs.

he also gets along well with people of any age, we've had volunteers from grade school all the way up to retirement come in and they love him,” says Hazen.

Houdini would do well with a family who has children who know boundaries when it comes to animals, or he'd do great with an older couple with a quiet home.

if you're interested in adopting Houdini head over to the center at 900 25th Ave NE or call the Center at 406-727-pets.

