Griz Wide Receivers Aid in Success

It's now back to game week for the Montana Grizzlies as they finish their bye week, and get ready for their biggest road test of the year - a game in Ogden against the ranked Weber State Wildcats.

The process of getting freshman quarterback Gresch Jensen up to speed has been accelarated because of his wide receiving corps making plays. In Montana's seven games this season, five different players have led the Griz in receiving yards.

Now more than ever in the offense under head coach Bob Stitt, the receivers are producing in the deep passing game.



"We have a really deep, talented corps of wide receiver, and any game could be any guys game. Last week Jerry and Samori and Josh Horner, and Justin and Sammy," said junior wide receiver Keenan Curran. "Going into the bye week, it just let's other teams know what we are very dangerous on the outside, we have a lot of guys that can make plays, so you have to respect that."