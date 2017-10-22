Jordan Nees Leads Tri-Cities to Victory

The Tri-Cities Titans clinches the Southern C "8-Man" Conference championship on Saturday afternoon with a 50-14 win over Denton/Geyser/Stanford.

Jordan Nees had a massive game with five touchdowns and rushing 240 yards.

The Titans will play Plains in the first round of playoffs next week, and they're prepared for the battle the state tournament will bring.

"Just go in with heart. We're not as big as most of those powerhouse teams, but we have heart," Nees said. "We have a lot of heart, so that's how we'll go into those games, and I think we'll do just fine."

"I think we just gotta make sure we keep doing the routine that we're in and make sure we're doing everything the same way," head coach Jake Stevenson. "Every week in and week out, just make sure that practice and health and hydration and all that is the same. Don't change anything."