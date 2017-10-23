USAF Academy's "Rampart Winds" to Perform in Great Falls

Join the United States Air Force Academy Band’s “Rampart Winds” in several performances happening throughout Montana this week.

The band, which hails from Colorado Springs, is a woodwind quintet comprised of full-time professional active-duty airman musicians. The ensemble “presents a unique variety of musical styles that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.” This week’s performances will feature “an eclectic mix of music from Americana and patriotic favorites to unique twists on the classical repertoire.”

Performances will include one in Great Falls that is completely free and open to the public, at 7:00pm on Wednesday, Oct. 25th at West Elementary Schools. A second performance open to the public will happen in Missoula on Friday, Oct. 27th at 7:30pm. Tickets for Friday’s performance are available for pick-up at the Music Office and the UM Arts Box Office.

For more information, head to the band’s website.