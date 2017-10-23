USAF Academy's "Rampart Winds" to Perform in Great Falls

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.
The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
GFPD officers responded last Thursday to a reported theft at the Ag West complex. The theft is reported to have occurred between October 18th at 5:00 pm, and October 19th at 7:30 am. .
Retired judge James Wheelis will be handling the trial of Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock, the two are facing charged for double homicide and dismembering the bodies.
Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.
Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
Thursday afternoon a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Lincoln, the first since a 5.8 magnitude tremor shook most of the state in July. With the rise of earthquakes, bridges near the epicenter must be inspected for damage. According to the Montana Department of Transportation Bridge Inspection Manual, bridges must be inspected every 24 months. However, after earthquakes, they have what is called a disaster plan. Kent Barnes, a bridge engineer with MDT says, “Anytime we have ...
The FBI says it's offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of Jason Maxwell Mehl who is wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin trafficking in Montana and Utah. His last known residence was in Helena, Montana. If you have any information regarding Mehl, contact the FBI's Salt Lake City Division tip line at (801)579-6189.
Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls. GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
