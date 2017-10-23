"I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

Great Falls, MT - One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

Yesterday, Great Falls Police Department officers went to the Benefis emergency room for a reported assault. The victim told them she had been strangled by Bell multiple times that morning.

She says she had heard rumors of Bell cheating on her with a friend and that Bell suffers from PTSD which often causes him to have nightmares that she tries to wake him from.

Saturday night, she tried to wake him up from one of these nightmares and confront him about his cheating. The victim, who is 21 weeks pregnant, says when Bell woke up, he began to choke her. He then got up and started to walk away. She followed, trying to speak with him and turn him towards her, but he pushed her back and pinned her down.

The police report says she cried and begged him to let her go, but Bell continued to strangle the woman while telling her, "This is all because of you....You caused this....You brought this on yourself."

While giving her statement to GFPD, the woman said, "I literally felt myself stop breathing...it was the hardest I have ever been choked." She also told officers Bell apologized for cheating after strangling her.

When GFPD spoke to Bell, he stated he must have blacked out after pushing her onto the bed and agreed that whatever she said happened, must have happened. Bell added, he remembered choking her the first time but has no memory after that.

Bell is facing one count of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member and the State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.