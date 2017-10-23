MSU-Northern Enters Wrestling Season with High Expectations

The MSU-Northern wrestling team is coming into the 2017 season with high expectations after ending last season with two new national champions - something head coach Tyson Thivierge says helped put the Lights back in the forefront of the NAIA.

The lights are a young team with no seniors, but they say that's not stopping them from chasing after their goals.

"We just gotta believe in our conditioning and believe what coach teaches us, and push each other here in the room, and keep grinding," said junior wrestler and defending national champion Brandon Weber.

"I wanna see them wrestling hard throughout the tournament. We're notorious for starting tournaments fast and taking our foot after the pedal and faltering in those later rounds as the rounds get tougher," added Coach Thivierge. "That's stuff we're talking about right now, about finishing through, wrestling a full seven minutes, taking it match by match, and stuff like that."

MSU-Northern will start out their season in just under two weeks at the Cowboy Open hosted by the University of Wyoming.