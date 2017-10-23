Senior Standout: Belt's Dani Urick and Adrian Malek

"It's crazy my high school years went by so fast," said senior Dani Urick.

Time has flown. Dani Urick and Adrian Malek are now seniors at Belt high school.

Looking back to November 2016, the duo helped the Huskies win the most important athletic souvenir that volleyball season. A Class C State championship trophy.

"Oh my gosh that was awesome. I can't even put it in to words. First time in school history. It was pretty cool to be a part of something like that," said Urick.

"Amazing. Like didn't even feel so real at first. I guess the first day I was like I guess oh my goodness, we are state champs. It's crazy," said senior Adrian Malek.

A few months later into 2017, they have another Class C state championship trophy for girls basketball.

"Just really cool. Coach Graham has built such a good program and to be able to be a part of that is just amazing," said Malek.

"It's been a heck of a ride winning state championships in basketball and one in volleyball helps you know continue that tradition. Get as far as we can to state, back to state championship because that was such a great feeling," said Urick.

Thanks to these young ladies, Belt could experience that winning feeling once again.



"It's nice to have a solid front across the net, you know. Keeps the other side guessing as to see where the set is going to go. And it doesn't really matter any way because you have Dani and Adrian in the front row and they can put the ball down," said Gondeiro.

These ladies have also done their best to be leaders.

"I tried to do my best and help my teammates out and be someone they can look up to and be a leader," said Urick.

"I try to be well rounded on the court obviously but also in the classroom just so that my peers can look up to you. Build a legacy to leave at Belt," said Malek.