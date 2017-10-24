City Commission and Mayor candidate forum held

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and The Electric held a candidate forum with both the city commission candidates and the mayoral candidates today at Benefis.

The candidates for City Commission are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Owen Robinson, Rick Tryon, and Fred Burrow. Burrow did not take part in the forum because he said he would resign from the commission if he was elected.

The candidates for the Mayoral race are Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway.

There were a variety of questions curated by The Electric from public services unions, and the public.

Ranging in topics from how will the commission engage the public to take part in legislature, do you think great falls should grow in population? Why or why not? Do you think the city should offer a recycling program? Many said this forum helped make a decision who to vote for.

“In listening to the candidates and their well presented questions I believe it solidified the candidates that i am going to cast my vote for,” said Elaine Schoyen.

Others we spoke to agreed that this was a good way to help them justify who they are going to vote for and it is a great way to get to know the candidates for the city commission and for Mayor of Great Falls.

The ballots for the upcoming election were mailed out today so you should get them in the mail soon. They need to be mailed in by November 7th in order to be counted in this election.