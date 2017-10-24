Round hay bales cause traffic problems along I-15 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Round hay bales cause traffic problems along I-15

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
HELENA -

Update: Montana Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared.

Parts of I-15 are closed after round bales of hay were found in the driving lane in the Lyons Creek Parking area. Montana Department of Transportation says the bales were seen around 3:50 p.m. between mile-markers 220-222. Crews are working to get the road cleared until the road is down to one lane and speeds are reduced.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:15:58 GMT

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

  • Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-10-25 00:07:16 GMT

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

  • UPDATE: Identity Released Of Body Found In Spokane River

    UPDATE: Identity Released Of Body Found In Spokane River

    Wednesday, May 14 2014 5:24 PM EDT2014-05-14 21:24:04 GMT
    NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the the male found in the river in Nine Mile Falls, WA on Monday, May 12th. The man has been identified as 51-year-old Michael Lloyd McCann. The cause of his death is still being investigated. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.
    NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the the male found in the river in Nine Mile Falls, WA on Monday, May 12th. The man has been identified as 51-year-old Michael Lloyd McCann. The cause of his death is still being investigated. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.

  • Police report details incident involving Griz football player

    Police report details incident involving Griz football player

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-10-25 01:41:34 GMT

    An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend.  Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party.  The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...

    An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend.  Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party.  The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...

  • Man facing charges for alleged August rape

    Man facing charges for alleged August rape

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-10-25 02:14:32 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - A man is now facing charges for an alleged rape that took place back in August. Charging documents say that on or around August 28 at approximately 8:15 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense. 

    Great Falls, MT - A man is now facing charges for an alleged rape that took place back in August. Charging documents say that on or around August 28 at approximately 8:15 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • UM football player arrested In Washington

    UM football player arrested In Washington

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-10-24 21:59:03 GMT

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

  • GFPS Foundation works to enhance education

    GFPS Foundation works to enhance education

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:58:45 GMT
    The Great Falls Public School Foundation is awarding grants to 33 teachers initiated classroom project and three department programs Pre-K through high school. The foundations will announce the funded projects Tuesday and a list including the descriptions of the projects and amount awarded. Tuesday the foundation will highlight the Mountain View Elementary " 21st Century Transformation" grant, which is a grant totaling $15,000 for the upgrade to their library into a 21...
    The Great Falls Public School Foundation is awarding grants to 33 teachers initiated classroom project and three department programs Pre-K through high school. The foundations will announce the funded projects Tuesday and a list including the descriptions of the projects and amount awarded. Tuesday the foundation will highlight the Mountain View Elementary " 21st Century Transformation" grant, which is a grant totaling $15,000 for the upgrade to their library into a 21...

  • City Commission and Mayor candidate forum held

    City Commission and Mayor candidate forum held

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-10-24 04:50:59 GMT

    The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and The Electric held a candidate forum with both the city commission candidates and the mayoral candidates today at Benefis. The candidates for City Commission are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Owen Robinson, Rick Tryon, and Fred Burrow. Burrow did not take part in the forum because he said he would resign from the commission if he was elected. The candidates for the Mayoral race are Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. There were a variety of questions cu...

    The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and The Electric held a candidate forum with both the city commission candidates and the mayoral candidates today at Benefis. The candidates for City Commission are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Owen Robinson, Rick Tryon, and Fred Burrow. Burrow did not take part in the forum because he said he would resign from the commission if he was elected. The candidates for the Mayoral race are Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. There were a variety of questions cu...

  • The life of a wild land firefighter

    The life of a wild land firefighter

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:40:54 GMT

    This year’s fire season was the worst in American history. For the fire fighters, it was an interesting season for sure. We sat down with one wildland firefighter after his first season battling blazes. Joe Dixie experienced his first fire season as a wildland firefighter this year, and he was part of an important hand crew called initial attack. “So we basically are the first ones in and get a handle on the fire as much as we can and get a good hit on it while other r...

    This year’s fire season was the worst in American history. For the fire fighters, it was an interesting season for sure. We sat down with one wildland firefighter after his first season battling blazes. Joe Dixie experienced his first fire season as a wildland firefighter this year, and he was part of an important hand crew called initial attack. “So we basically are the first ones in and get a handle on the fire as much as we can and get a good hit on it while other r...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.