Round hay bales cause traffic problems along I-15

One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the the male found in the river in Nine Mile Falls, WA on Monday, May 12th. The man has been identified as 51-year-old Michael Lloyd McCann. The cause of his death is still being investigated. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.