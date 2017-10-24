Round hay bales cause traffic problems along I-15

One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend. Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party. The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...
Great Falls, MT - A man is now facing charges for an alleged rape that took place back in August. Charging documents say that on or around August 28 at approximately 8:15 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and The Electric held a candidate forum with both the city commission candidates and the mayoral candidates today at Benefis. The candidates for City Commission are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Owen Robinson, Rick Tryon, and Fred Burrow. Burrow did not take part in the forum because he said he would resign from the commission if he was elected. The candidates for the Mayoral race are Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. There were a variety of questions cu...
This year’s fire season was the worst in American history. For the fire fighters, it was an interesting season for sure. We sat down with one wildland firefighter after his first season battling blazes. Joe Dixie experienced his first fire season as a wildland firefighter this year, and he was part of an important hand crew called initial attack. “So we basically are the first ones in and get a handle on the fire as much as we can and get a good hit on it while other r...
