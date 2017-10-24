Home grown hobbies can make you money

The Great Falls Development Authority announced their new push for economic opportunities in the Golden Triangle of Montana where they will focus on food agriculture and renewable energy.

GFDA will now be one of only four food and agriculture development centers in the state.

Association Director of Business Development Jolene Schalper said 85 percent of Montanans agriculture production happens outside of the state.

However Montanans will now have more support to grow businesses, for example selling eggs or honey from you back yard bees.

"Our addition to the network mean we bring a little bit more industry expertise in scaling up in going from selling at a farmers market or maybe a few local stores into accessing the manufacturer extension partnership, and getting some manufacturing consultation so that these people can go to big time and selling to Costco or whole foods,"said Schalper.

She added that these steps would mean more jobs for the community and the support among companies is vital in Montana's economy