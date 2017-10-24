Humane Society of Cascade County to host annual "Spay-ghetti" dinner

Join the Humane Society of Cascade County for the annual Spay-ghetti Dinner! The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28th from 5:00-7:30pm at the Great Falls Moose Lodge, located at 401 21st in Black Eagle.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for children under the age of ten. Proceeds go towards the Humane Society’s Spay-Neuter Clinics.

The night will feature homemade pasta sauces, salads and homemade desserts. There will also be a variety of silent auction items, a 50/50 and raffle drawings.

Organizer Pam Lemelin says in 2017 alone, nearly 1,000 animals have already been altered. She says with the event going strong now for over ten years, it’s hard to imagine how many more cats and dogs would be homeless on the streets of Great Falls due to overpopulation.

For more information, search “Spay-ghetti Dinner” on Facebook, or call the Humane Society at 406-231-4722