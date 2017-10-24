Shane LaPlant's accused murderer found guilty

UPDATE

The jury went into deliberation around 4:30, they emerged just after 5:30. Arocha has been found guilty of Negligent Endangerment and Assault C, the highest charge one can receive within tribal court.

According to prosecutor Dawn Gray, Arocha's sentencing will take place November 8th.

He will faces a total of one year and nine months behind bars, and a fine of $1,000.

Tuesday was day one of the William Arocha Junior trial, which is being held in the Blackfeet Tribal court.

Arocha is charged in connection with the murder of Shane LaPlant in July.

The former BIA agent is charged with Assault C and negligent endangerment.



That is the highest charge for a suspected homicide case within the Blackfeet tribe.



Arocha is accused of stabbing Shane LaPlant 17 times in the back at a wedding party in East Glacier.





Tribal prosecutor, Dawn Gray, said the U.S Government can still charge Arocha because the Blackfeet tribe is a sovereign nation.



The jury is still deliberating for tribe court.



He will still appear in federal court on second degree murder charges in December.