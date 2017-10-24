Great Falls College MSU educates masses about human trafficking - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls College MSU educates masses about human trafficking

Posted:

According to the human trafficking hotline, there have already been 13 confirmed cases of sex trafficking in Montana this year. 

Great Falls College MSU and the Cascade County Human Trafficking Task Force are teaming up to help put an end to this.

At 6:30 tonight the college will host a public forum at Heritage Hall.  There will be a panel of experts from the local police departments, Benefis, Great Falls Public Schools, and the County Attorney’s office to speak and answer questions brought up by the public.

One of the coordinators says a forum like this can help end human trafficking.

“One of the best tools to help prevent human trafficking or stop it is information. So we want to address parents, we want to address teens, and that’s the purpose tonight,” says Dr. Cherie McKeever

McKeever said this is also for kids in the pre teen age group as they are the target age for human trafficking. She recommends the parents make the final decision if children around this age should come as there will be talk on sex trafficking. However, it could save them if they are educated. The forum is free to the public.

