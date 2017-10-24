Mattress Firm Student-Athlete of the Week: Helena's Taelyr Lieberg

Helena High Bengals senior volleyball player Taelyr Lieberg has already started a career in the medical field.

"It's fun being an athlete and it's fun working and I'm excited to graduate," said Lady Bengals senior libero Taelyr Lieberg.

Taelyr is the scrappy senior libero on the Lady Bengals volleyball team. It's a role she has stepped into for the first time.

"We call her 'Liebs'. She's just very disciplined in every aspect of her life and she's very driven and really succeeds in everything she's juggling right now," said Lady Bengals head coach Lindsey Day.

Taelyr attends school in the morning and practice or games in the evening and on many weekdays, she also works as a certified nurse's assistant at Helena OB/GYN Associates. Her favorite part of the job is interacting with patients.



"It's cool to meet a person at the beginning of their pregnancy and kind of see them, you know, for that full nine-month long process. It's just really cool to see a person grow inside of a person's body," said Taelyr.

Nurse Manager Emily Clark says Taelyr started working at the clinic almost a year ago and has been an asset to the nursing team.

"She brings a positive attitude, smile on her face, hard-working mentality. We're just so happy for her and proud of her and can't wait to see where she goes next," said Emily Clark.

Next year, Taelyr plans on enrolling in the pre-medical program at Montana State University.

"I get really excited when I think about my future. I love Bozeman. I always kind of knew. I'm a Cats fan so I always kind of knew that I was going to go there," said Taelyr.

Taelyr will have fellow Bengal Kaci Lloyd by her side in Bozeman next year.

"We are both going to attend MSU and room together and that kind of stuff so that will be fun," said Bengals senior setter and right-side hitter Kaci Lloyd. "She's friendly, caring, and she's always nice to everyone around her."

"I love being able to be around your friends and play a sport that you love. I just love it. I've never loved something so much," said Taelyr.

