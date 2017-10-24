Man facing charges for alleged August rape - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man facing charges for alleged August rape

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - A man is now facing charges for an alleged rape that took place back in August.

Charging documents say that on or around August 28 at approximately 8:15 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense. The man who called in to report the offense said the victim had asked him to call because she was raped. When she approached him, she appeared to be in a lot of pain and was barely able to walk. He described to police the red marks he saw around her neck and explained the woman had told him Joseph Scott was the one who raped her.

GFPD contacted Scott and while speaking with him, the victim walked into the room so officers asked to speak with her privately. According to charging documents, the victim told officers Scott broke into the trailer through a window after being released from the Ferguson County detention center for a DUI arrest. The victim continued saying Scott found her in bed with another man. He then began fighting with the other man and threw him out of the residence. 

The charging documents say this is when the victim claims Scott forcibly raped her. The victim says when Scott was done raping her, she tried to call 9-1-1, but he took her phone and threw it against the wall, breaking it stating, "You know what will happen if you even think about calling the law." GFPD collected the broken phone and took it in as evidence. The police report states officers noticed a small red mark on the victim's neck. She said it was likely from Scott choking her. 

The woman was taken to Benefis where a sexual assault examination was performed. 

During his interview with police, Scott said he had been trying to contact the victim by telephone to check on their shared children. When she didn't answer, he decided to drive from Billings to Great Falls to contact them. He said after leaving Billings, he was arrested for DUI. Once he was bailed out, he continued the trip to Great Falls and arrived there at approximately 4:00 am.

Charging documents say Scott told officers that he was surprised to find the trailer locked and crawled through the kitchen window. He says when he saw her in bed with another man, he began to fight with the guy. Scott says during the fight, he accidentally hit the woman on the forehead with his elbow because she was trying to pull him off of the other man.

After the other man left the trailer, Scott says he and the woman began to verbally argue. He says the woman began to text other men during their argument so he took her phone and threw it against the wall because he was angry. Scott then says the woman went into the bedroom and he slept in the hallway to make sure the other man did not come back. He says in the morning, he and the victim went to a pawn shop to pawn some things so they could get enough money to payback Scott's friend for bailing him out. When they returned to the trailer, he asked the woman if she would like to have sex one more time because it was obvious their relationship wasn't going to last. He told officers they then had consensual sex and that the victim enjoys "rough sex," but he denies choking her at this time.

The victim confirmed with officers she went to the pawn shop with Scott and a friend was able to buy her a new cell phone before she reported the rape to the man who called the police. Scott was not arrested at this time.

On August 31, Detective Price followed up on the case and determined that after Scott was released from police custody, he returned to the trailer where he cut cords to electronic devices in the house, "liquid-nailed" the windows shut, and took the bed sheets where the sexual assault took place as well as the victim's clothes she had been wearing during the assault.

According to the charging documents, Detective Price observed a VCR/DVD player in the trash with the cord cut. He also noticed a broken picture frame, coffee maker with a cut cord, and glued windows. Scott allegedly took a DVD player and some DVDs. Photographs were taken and entered into evidence.

Charging documents also say the 6-year-old child who was present during the sexual assault told officers his mom was "choked" by "Joey" He said Joey came through the window at night  and he could hear a loud noise then heard his mom yelling, "Don't do it, Joey." The child said "Joey" has thrown and kicked him and his 3-year-old brother around, pushed them down and punched them.

Detective Price contacted Scott who admitted to cutting cords in the home but said the coffeemaker and VCR were already broken. Charging documents say Scott also admitted to liquid nailing the windows shut because "they wouldn't latch properly." He denied taking the sheets and clothes this time, but says he did "last time" he caught her with another guy.

The charging documents also say he admitted to taking some clothes, two four-wheeler registrations, some food, his tools, some DVDs, blue ray player, and tiller. He further stated he dumped all of the chemicals out.

Scott is being charged with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, Partner or Family Member Assault, Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With a Communication Device, and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence. The State has moved the Court for leave to file an Information.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:15:58 GMT

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

  • Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-10-25 00:07:16 GMT

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

  • UPDATE: Identity Released Of Body Found In Spokane River

    UPDATE: Identity Released Of Body Found In Spokane River

    Wednesday, May 14 2014 5:24 PM EDT2014-05-14 21:24:04 GMT
    NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the the male found in the river in Nine Mile Falls, WA on Monday, May 12th. The man has been identified as 51-year-old Michael Lloyd McCann. The cause of his death is still being investigated. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.
    NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the the male found in the river in Nine Mile Falls, WA on Monday, May 12th. The man has been identified as 51-year-old Michael Lloyd McCann. The cause of his death is still being investigated. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.

  • Police report details incident involving Griz football player

    Police report details incident involving Griz football player

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-10-25 01:41:34 GMT

    An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend.  Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party.  The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...

    An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend.  Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party.  The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...

  • Man facing charges for alleged August rape

    Man facing charges for alleged August rape

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-10-25 02:14:32 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - A man is now facing charges for an alleged rape that took place back in August. Charging documents say that on or around August 28 at approximately 8:15 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense. 

    Great Falls, MT - A man is now facing charges for an alleged rape that took place back in August. Charging documents say that on or around August 28 at approximately 8:15 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • UM football player arrested In Washington

    UM football player arrested In Washington

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-10-24 21:59:03 GMT

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

  • GFPS Foundation works to enhance education

    GFPS Foundation works to enhance education

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:58:45 GMT
    The Great Falls Public School Foundation is awarding grants to 33 teachers initiated classroom project and three department programs Pre-K through high school. The foundations will announce the funded projects Tuesday and a list including the descriptions of the projects and amount awarded. Tuesday the foundation will highlight the Mountain View Elementary " 21st Century Transformation" grant, which is a grant totaling $15,000 for the upgrade to their library into a 21...
    The Great Falls Public School Foundation is awarding grants to 33 teachers initiated classroom project and three department programs Pre-K through high school. The foundations will announce the funded projects Tuesday and a list including the descriptions of the projects and amount awarded. Tuesday the foundation will highlight the Mountain View Elementary " 21st Century Transformation" grant, which is a grant totaling $15,000 for the upgrade to their library into a 21...

  • City Commission and Mayor candidate forum held

    City Commission and Mayor candidate forum held

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-10-24 04:50:59 GMT

    The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and The Electric held a candidate forum with both the city commission candidates and the mayoral candidates today at Benefis. The candidates for City Commission are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Owen Robinson, Rick Tryon, and Fred Burrow. Burrow did not take part in the forum because he said he would resign from the commission if he was elected. The candidates for the Mayoral race are Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. There were a variety of questions cu...

    The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and The Electric held a candidate forum with both the city commission candidates and the mayoral candidates today at Benefis. The candidates for City Commission are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Owen Robinson, Rick Tryon, and Fred Burrow. Burrow did not take part in the forum because he said he would resign from the commission if he was elected. The candidates for the Mayoral race are Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. There were a variety of questions cu...

  • The life of a wild land firefighter

    The life of a wild land firefighter

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:40:54 GMT

    This year’s fire season was the worst in American history. For the fire fighters, it was an interesting season for sure. We sat down with one wildland firefighter after his first season battling blazes. Joe Dixie experienced his first fire season as a wildland firefighter this year, and he was part of an important hand crew called initial attack. “So we basically are the first ones in and get a handle on the fire as much as we can and get a good hit on it while other r...

    This year’s fire season was the worst in American history. For the fire fighters, it was an interesting season for sure. We sat down with one wildland firefighter after his first season battling blazes. Joe Dixie experienced his first fire season as a wildland firefighter this year, and he was part of an important hand crew called initial attack. “So we basically are the first ones in and get a handle on the fire as much as we can and get a good hit on it while other r...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.