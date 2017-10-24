Man facing charges for alleged August rape

Great Falls, MT - A man is now facing charges for an alleged rape that took place back in August.

Charging documents say that on or around August 28 at approximately 8:15 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense. The man who called in to report the offense said the victim had asked him to call because she was raped. When she approached him, she appeared to be in a lot of pain and was barely able to walk. He described to police the red marks he saw around her neck and explained the woman had told him Joseph Scott was the one who raped her.

GFPD contacted Scott and while speaking with him, the victim walked into the room so officers asked to speak with her privately. According to charging documents, the victim told officers Scott broke into the trailer through a window after being released from the Ferguson County detention center for a DUI arrest. The victim continued saying Scott found her in bed with another man. He then began fighting with the other man and threw him out of the residence.

The charging documents say this is when the victim claims Scott forcibly raped her. The victim says when Scott was done raping her, she tried to call 9-1-1, but he took her phone and threw it against the wall, breaking it stating, "You know what will happen if you even think about calling the law." GFPD collected the broken phone and took it in as evidence. The police report states officers noticed a small red mark on the victim's neck. She said it was likely from Scott choking her.

The woman was taken to Benefis where a sexual assault examination was performed.

During his interview with police, Scott said he had been trying to contact the victim by telephone to check on their shared children. When she didn't answer, he decided to drive from Billings to Great Falls to contact them. He said after leaving Billings, he was arrested for DUI. Once he was bailed out, he continued the trip to Great Falls and arrived there at approximately 4:00 am.

Charging documents say Scott told officers that he was surprised to find the trailer locked and crawled through the kitchen window. He says when he saw her in bed with another man, he began to fight with the guy. Scott says during the fight, he accidentally hit the woman on the forehead with his elbow because she was trying to pull him off of the other man.

After the other man left the trailer, Scott says he and the woman began to verbally argue. He says the woman began to text other men during their argument so he took her phone and threw it against the wall because he was angry. Scott then says the woman went into the bedroom and he slept in the hallway to make sure the other man did not come back. He says in the morning, he and the victim went to a pawn shop to pawn some things so they could get enough money to payback Scott's friend for bailing him out. When they returned to the trailer, he asked the woman if she would like to have sex one more time because it was obvious their relationship wasn't going to last. He told officers they then had consensual sex and that the victim enjoys "rough sex," but he denies choking her at this time.

The victim confirmed with officers she went to the pawn shop with Scott and a friend was able to buy her a new cell phone before she reported the rape to the man who called the police. Scott was not arrested at this time.

On August 31, Detective Price followed up on the case and determined that after Scott was released from police custody, he returned to the trailer where he cut cords to electronic devices in the house, "liquid-nailed" the windows shut, and took the bed sheets where the sexual assault took place as well as the victim's clothes she had been wearing during the assault.

According to the charging documents, Detective Price observed a VCR/DVD player in the trash with the cord cut. He also noticed a broken picture frame, coffee maker with a cut cord, and glued windows. Scott allegedly took a DVD player and some DVDs. Photographs were taken and entered into evidence.

Charging documents also say the 6-year-old child who was present during the sexual assault told officers his mom was "choked" by "Joey" He said Joey came through the window at night and he could hear a loud noise then heard his mom yelling, "Don't do it, Joey." The child said "Joey" has thrown and kicked him and his 3-year-old brother around, pushed them down and punched them.

Detective Price contacted Scott who admitted to cutting cords in the home but said the coffeemaker and VCR were already broken. Charging documents say Scott also admitted to liquid nailing the windows shut because "they wouldn't latch properly." He denied taking the sheets and clothes this time, but says he did "last time" he caught her with another guy.

The charging documents also say he admitted to taking some clothes, two four-wheeler registrations, some food, his tools, some DVDs, blue ray player, and tiller. He further stated he dumped all of the chemicals out.

Scott is being charged with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, Partner or Family Member Assault, Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With a Communication Device, and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence. The State has moved the Court for leave to file an Information.