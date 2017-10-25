Former BIA agent accused of killing Shane LaPlant walks the streets

According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray, William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges are the highest that can be given in tribal court.

She told us that he is out on bond in Missoula.

At this time it is unclear if he will stay out of jail until his sentencing in Browning on November 8th. Arocha will still appear in federal court December 11th on second-degree murder charges in the death of Shane LaPlant. We are waiting to confirm if he will begin serving his sentence at the time or still be out on bond until the federal court trial begins. We will update the story and details come in.