Man accused of killing Shane LaPlant walks the streets

According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.
Time has flown. Dani Urick and Adrian Malek are now seniors at Belt high school. Looking back to November 2016, the duo helped the Huskies win the most important athletic souvenir that volleyball season.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and The Electric held a candidate forum with both the city commission candidates and the mayoral candidates today at Benefis. The candidates for City Commission are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Owen Robinson, Rick Tryon, and Fred Burrow. Burrow did not take part in the forum because he said he would resign from the commission if he was elected. The candidates for the Mayoral race are Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. There were a variety of questions cu...
