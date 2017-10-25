Great Falls College MSU teams up with Gateway Community Services and Alliance for Youth to curb substance abuse

According to the Department of Health and Human Services 1 in 7 people in Montana face substance addiction in their life.

Today, Great Falls College MSU teamed up with several other organizations to help raise awareness for substance abuse.

This whole day of public forums comes because agencies like Gateway Community Services, and the center for mental health say they need to have more discussions like these ones in order educate the community.

“We just don't have the awareness for it. I do believe Montana has a very high rate of drinking and driving, and that’s one of the reasons why we wanted to increase the awareness and why legislation matters. Montana’s legislation and policies drive our social norms,” says Barbara Bassette

There are still more forums and panels tonight at the college, about what to do if a loved one has a substance abuse disorder. It starts at 6:30 tonight, and is free to the public.

If you miss the day of awareness you can contact Barbara at Gateway Community Services and she will be glad to help anyone educate themselves on substance abuse.