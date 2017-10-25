Northern Lights Progressive Dinner and Trolley Art Tour

The event takes place on Friday, November 3rd. Guests will meet at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art at 5:30 for a signature cocktail before we board the Trolley and head to Winston Gallery for appetizers and drinks. Since the art tour is in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk, we will take a short walk around the Urban Art Project and check out the Art Walk scene before boarding the Trolley and heading back to Paris Gibson Square for a delightful dinner, prepared by Chefs Rhonda and Renee. Following dinner, guests will again board the Trolley and head to Cory Block Bakery for a delicious dessert and tour of the art in their space. Finally, guests will be transported back to their vehicles at Paris Gibson Square.