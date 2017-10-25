Judge delivers hefty sentencing for sexual assault case

Wednesday at the Cascade County Courthouse a man convicted of 2 counts of felony sex crimes against children, was sentenced.

Judge Greg Pinski sentenced Great Falls resident Jeremy Block to 100 years in prison for each count to be served concurrently.

It has been over two years since he was charged with the crimes.



According to reports, the abuse began in 2011 when the victim was in 8th grade and continued until May of 2015.



Block reportedly gave her prescription drugs and alcohol.



In Facebook messages, he told her she was " more fun" under the influence. The victim claimed she was given so much Ambien she became addicted to it.



He also reportedly took pictures and videos of the sexual acts committed.

Block will have to register as a tier 2 sex offender and will be eligible for parole after he completes two phases of a treatment process.