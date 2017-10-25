Man found guilty in connection with a murder walks free

Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However, he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing.

According to the Prosecutor Dawn Gray Arocha was not even in the courtroom on Tuesday.

She said, his attorney Thane Johnson claimed. That because of the conditions of his bond, Arocha wasn't allowed to leave Missoula where he lives.

Not even to attend his own trial.

July Arocha allegedly stabbed Shane LaPlant in the back 17 times at a wedding party in East Glacier.

Shane later died of his injuries with his wife Jo Ann by his side.



Gray said at the time Arocha was a new detention officer for the Chippewa Cree Tribe in Rocky Boy.



Arocha will be sentenced in tribal court for the crime on November 8th.

In December his federal trial will start. He faces a second-degree murder charge. If he's found guilty he faces life in prison.

