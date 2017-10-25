MSU-Northern Head Football Coach Resigns

Head Coach Aaron Christensen resigned from his position as the head coach of the MSU-Northern football team on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Christensen was with the team for three seasons as the head coach.

In 2015, his team finished 0-11. In 2016, Northern went 1-9, which the Lights won their first game against Frontier Conference opponent Carroll. In 2017, he left with his team logging a 1-7 record, which the Lights beat Mayville State.

The most recognizable loss this year happened on October 21, 2017. Northern fell 93-19 to Montana Tech on the road in Butte. Overall, Christensen finished 2-27 in three seasons.

SWX Montana did correspond with Lights athletic director Christian Orberquell through email and he said it was Christensen’s decision to resign and that Aaron felt it was the best decision for him and the team. SWX Montana did try to call Coach Christensen for comment but were unsuccessful.

Finally, Lights defensive coordinator Jake Eldridge will take over as interim head coach, which is a position he held before in 2014. The MSU-Northern Chancellor, Greg Kegel, is having the athletics department look for Christensen’s replacement. See the press release below provided by MSU-Northern.