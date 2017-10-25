High winds pose dangers for drivers

High Winds have been ripping through most of the state and at times seem unforgiving and with strong gusts its making it difficult for drivers to stay safe on the road.

Eric Gustafton , a forecaster for the National Weather Service, said there are several safety measures to take when you're on the road. One of which is to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel and always be prepared for those quick bursts of wind.

Much of KFBB's viewing area was under a high wind warning but that warning expired Wednesday night, but he said we can expect high winds to be back in the area on Sunday.

Eric said if you have any questions do not hesitate to call the Great Falls Weather Service at (406) 453-2081.