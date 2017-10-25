Bruins OL Carson Shuman Commits to Washington State

Capital High Bruins starting right guard Carson Shuman verbally committed to Washington State this week.

The senior lineman says the recruiting process began last season and he narrowed it down to the Cougars and two other schools: Montana State and Montana Tech. Shuman says he liked some things about all three schools. Wazzu won him over because it offers his preferred major, construction management, and Shuman loved the program environment in Pullman.

“It felt good, you know. I like the team. I like the atmosphere. I like the stadium. I like the coaches. And that was really it when I went there, you know. I just kind of knew from there that this was the place I wanted to be. If they did give me anything that, you know, me and my family talked about it, that if they did offer me anything I would take it, and I really, you know, I was happy when they did. You know, the offseason I’ll get ready and hopefully just a blue-collar kid from Montana, hard-working, so, that’s what I hope to bring there,” said Carson Shuman.