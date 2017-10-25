Northern C 8-Man Teams Ready to Leave Mark on Playoffs

The Belt Huskies, Centerville Miners, Great Falls Central Mustangs, and Choteau Bulldogs will be the four teams represented this Saturday in the first round of the Class C 8-Man football playoffs.

Here is a breakdown of what an appearance in the postseason means for each team.

We start with the four seed, the Choteau Bulldogs. The team made the postseason in its first year in the 8-Man ranks. Although Choteau has one of the toughest challenges in the bracket with a matchup against undefeated Forsyth, head coach Lucas Gunderson says he expects his team to play with an unmatched level of intensity.

"We always say that to be the best you have to beat the best and they're the best so we're excited for the challenge," he said.

"We're really excited," said senior lineman Chuck Willekes. "We're pumped up. We're ready to go. I think we're going to get the job done."

The three seed this year is Great Falls Central. The Mustangs are in an unlucky spot having only lost once this season but missing out on a home playoff game in the first round. Head Coach Greg Horton said in order for the Mustangs to find success, they have to mentally move past where they're seeded at and play to their abilities.

"They have to persevere more, they have to find that edge, understand that right now they're as talented as any team out there," Horton said.

If the team can overcome the mental side of the game, senior lineman Tyler Stevens said GFCC will be tough to beat.

"I think we can go all the way. I believe in my team, we have a great group of guys, we have a great coaching staff, I believe it," he said.

Now let's look at the 2 seed: Centerville. The Miners are looking for their first state title since 2006. This team doesn't have a single player on the roster who has been in a playoff atmosphere before.

"It could work in our favor where they go in and play like it's any other game," said Miners head coach Brian Davison. "It's a do or die situation: win and keep going, or lose and go home so hopefully they realize that and go out there and play."

This year's team has found a level of success previous Miners' teams haven't had for quite some time. Centerville senior Jacob Robison said the community has embraced their accomplishments and that he and his teammates can't wait to put on a show at home in the first round.

"(The game) is going to be loud," he said. "We can actually fill up our whole new bleachers over there and then it's way better than my freshman year when no one showed up to our games. Now our whole community is here and then some."

Finally, the one seed: the undefeated Belt Huskies. The Dawgs are the only team still unscathed from the North, but head coach Jeff Graham says that doesn't leave him or his players completely satisfied.

"They're not complacent and when coach gives them a drill to do they want to get better at it and I think that's why they've improved all year," he said.

It's safe to say each of the teams from the North is gunning for a state title, so only time will tell if one of these squads will be the last one standing on November 18th.