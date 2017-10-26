Community gets creative with cans, gives back

HELENA, Mont.- Big Ben, the Taj Mahal and other world famous structures made an appearance in Helena today, their can sculpture counterparts, that is. schools in the area collected more than ten-thousand cans to create world famous landmarks. the items will help stock the Helena Food Share.

The Golden Gate Bridge, NASA space satellite, the pyramids and the balloon from around the world in eighty days were other "canmarks" competing in this years "Cans Around the World" collection contest.

Despite the massive amount of cans collected for this event, Executive Director Bruce Day says this donation will only last two days.

"Thank you to the Helena community for its generosity and to say please continue to give. we need the support and families in Helena who are hungry need the help."

He encourages the community to keep the food share's needs in mind. you can drop off items at the share's office on Lewis St., or make a donation online.