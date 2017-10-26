The Mister Sisters Present: Kola's Living Room of Horrors!

The Mister Sisters are back, and this time—it’s to die for!

Join Great Falls’ only drag queen troupe for “Kola’s Living Room of Horrors!” The night will feature thrills, chills, and B Movie slashers, with appearances by everyone’s favorite Misters of the Night: Kola, Lexi, Virgo and Julie (with several special guests).

The show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28th at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls, located at 1100 5th St. S. Doors open at 6:30pm, the show starts at 7:30pm. VIP tables are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for $12 in advance, and $15 at the door.

Organizer Seth Lutter says The Mister Sisters have been performing in Great Falls for about 3 years now, and the support just keeps growing, with each show seeing between 250-300 people. For this event, partial proceeds from the night will go towards supporting the LGBTQ Center of Great Falls.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to their website here or search “The Mister Sisters” on Facebook.