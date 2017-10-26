Protecting your smart phone from hackers

According to the Federal Communication Commission, your first line of defense in protecting personal information on your phone always has a pin or a password to gain access.

Another tip is never to use the same passwords for other log-ins like emails, banking, and even social media sites. The FCC also said never give out your information to anyone.

They said you should always keep your phone updated with the latest software, by keeping it updated it reduces the chances of hackers stealing your private information.

Use caution when using open WI-Fi networks, public hotspots are prime territory for hackers and if possible avoid using them all together.