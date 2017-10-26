Protecting your smart phone from hackers - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Protecting your smart phone from hackers

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

According to the Federal Communication Commission, your first line of defense in protecting personal information on your phone always has a pin or a password to gain access.
Another tip is never to use the same passwords for other log-ins like emails, banking, and even social media sites. The FCC also said never give out your information to anyone.
They said you should always keep your phone updated with the latest software, by keeping it updated it reduces the chances of hackers stealing your private information. 
Use caution when using open WI-Fi networks, public hotspots are prime territory for hackers and if possible avoid using them all together.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of killing Shane LaPlant walks the streets

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-10-26 03:17:03 GMT

    According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.  

    According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.  

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  • "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:15:58 GMT

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

  • Man found guilty in connection with a murder walks free

    Man found guilty in connection with a murder walks free

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-10-26 03:22:08 GMT

    Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing. 

    Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing. 

  • Senior Standout: Belt's Dani Urick and Adrian Malek

    Senior Standout: Belt's Dani Urick and Adrian Malek

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-10-24 03:31:24 GMT

    Time has flown. Dani Urick and Adrian Malek are now seniors at Belt high school. Looking back to November 2016, the duo helped the Huskies win the most important athletic souvenir that volleyball season.

    Time has flown. Dani Urick and Adrian Malek are now seniors at Belt high school. Looking back to November 2016, the duo helped the Huskies win the most important athletic souvenir that volleyball season.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.