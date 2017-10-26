Looking for a new place to go downtown? The Mix is for you - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Looking for a new place to go downtown? The Mix is for you

Posted: Updated:

If you're underage and looking for a new place to hang out and enjoy some nightlife, the Mix is a new place downtown.

They celebrating their grand opening on Halloween with a harvest party, costume contest and live music, but here’s the kicker. All of their profits will be donated to local charities.

The mix will offer a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks and coffee throughout the night and plan to have live music at least 2 times a week. They will also offer appetizers as well. But one amazing thing about this business is after they pay the bills and their employees, they donate the profits.

“The owners of the mix wanted to have something that would give back to the community. So all of our profits will be going to local charities like the rescue mission and the food bank, anyone who kind of needs some help,” says Hardy Kleinsasser.

Kleinsasser believes this will not only be a great place for people who are underage, but also families and people who are just looking for a fun time without needing alcohol. the mix is open from 4 to 10 on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 12 Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed Sundays and Mondays.

