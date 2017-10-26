Preparing for fire season - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Preparing for fire season

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
According to Colin Hardy of the U.S. Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula, fire is something that will naturally occur every year. But there is a fine line between fighting fire and needing  it.

Hardy wanted to be clear in that he would never tell a fire fighter not to fight a fire but with the climate change fire will become more likely. He said we need to learn how to manage our environment  in such a way when fire season rolls around it causes less damage.

"These fires behave and act differently than we have ever seen before part of that is because they are burning is areas that haven't seen fire for a long time, they are burning in areas that have human development and other manipulations. These fires and the fire seasons are almost unprecented in recorded history" said Hardy.


He said we have to learn to co-exist with because it is a natural succession and in some cases needed. Hardy says practices of fire management from 15 years ago simply wont work with today's climate and population growth.

Hardy also said if a fire happens in an area that has already burned it can actually aid in helping containment. And added the way forward is to co-manage across agency lines.

