Children with autism hurt by budget cuts

We spoke to Sandi Hursh, Director of Children Services at Quality Life Concepts in Great Falls. She said there were 5 organization that had contracts with the state to do trans-disciplinary evaluations.

Which means that specialists who focus on behavior, speech and development when diagnosing children on the autism spectrum will go from the 5 organizations to only three doctors for the entire state. So families could wait up to a year for this particular test.

In 2015 the federal government required that states start a state plan autism service for children with medicaid, which put an end to the children's autism wavier program.



Hursh said since the new plan was going into place, all children would be able to access the autistic diagnosis evaluation.



As of 2016, the state decided to no longer cover the transdiscplinary evaluations.



Hursh said as of July 2017 QLC couldn't give those evaluations because of the budget cuts.

This means families have to be referred to Missoula, billings, or Helena to see one of the three qualified specialist for evaluations.

"We are very concerned because there is no body in this region that does a transdislipnary evaluation for diagnosing autism," said Hursh.

She said if they do get in families have to cover the evaluation cost. And that could be between $1,500 to $2,000. She added that doctors can do autism tests. But she said many times it is based on what the parents see.

And will not give the same types of results as a transdisplinary evaluation. Accord to the DPHHS website .4 percent of children ages 6-17 fall under the autistic spectrum.

Hursh said the evaluation is the gold standard nationwide to determine where a child is on the autistic spectrum. Quality Life Services are not sure when the state plan will come into affect.