Children with autism hurt by budget cuts - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Children with autism hurt by budget cuts

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

We spoke to Sandi Hursh, Director of Children Services at Quality Life Concepts in Great Falls. She said there were 5 organization that had contracts with the state to do trans-disciplinary evaluations.

Which means that specialists who focus on behavior, speech and development when diagnosing children on the autism spectrum will go from the 5 organizations to only three doctors for the entire state.  So families could wait up to a year for this particular test.

In 2015 the federal government required that states start a state plan autism service  for children with medicaid, which put an end to the children's autism wavier program. 

Hursh said since the new plan was going into place, all children would be able to access the autistic diagnosis  evaluation.

As of 2016, the state decided to no longer cover the transdiscplinary evaluations.   

Hursh said as of July 2017 QLC couldn't give those evaluations because of the budget cuts.
This means families have to be referred to Missoula, billings, or Helena to see one of the three qualified specialist for evaluations.

"We are very concerned because there is no body in this region that does a transdislipnary  evaluation for diagnosing autism," said Hursh.

She said if they do get in families have to cover the evaluation cost. And that could be between $1,500 to $2,000. She added that doctors can do autism tests. But she said many times it is based on what the parents see.

And will not give the same types of results as a transdisplinary evaluation. Accord to the DPHHS website .4 percent of children ages 6-17 fall under the autistic spectrum.

Hursh said the evaluation is the gold standard nationwide to determine where a child is on the autistic spectrum. Quality Life Services are not sure when the state plan will come into affect. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of killing Shane LaPlant walks the streets

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-10-26 03:17:03 GMT

    According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.  

    According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.  

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  • "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:15:58 GMT

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

  • Man found guilty in connection with a murder walks free

    Man found guilty in connection with a murder walks free

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-10-26 03:22:08 GMT

    Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing. 

    Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing. 

  • Senior Standout: Belt's Dani Urick and Adrian Malek

    Senior Standout: Belt's Dani Urick and Adrian Malek

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-10-24 03:31:24 GMT

    Time has flown. Dani Urick and Adrian Malek are now seniors at Belt high school. Looking back to November 2016, the duo helped the Huskies win the most important athletic souvenir that volleyball season.

    Time has flown. Dani Urick and Adrian Malek are now seniors at Belt high school. Looking back to November 2016, the duo helped the Huskies win the most important athletic souvenir that volleyball season.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.