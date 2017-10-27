Alleged bar fight leaves one man facing assault charges

One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.

Charging documents say GFPD responded to a casino on October 13th. When they arrived, they found a man who was bleeding and he told officers he had been hit in the face with an object by another man.

Officers discovered that the object used in the assault was a pint beer glass. The victim told GFPD he was a bartender at the casino and was attempting to break up a scuffle when he was hit with an object by someone in a construction vest.

The man in the construction vest was later identified as Travis Richard Serano. Charging documents state officers viewed the closed-circuit video of the incident and it appears Serano did strike the bartender with a beer glass.

Charging documents also say Serano has been cooperative with police and voluntarily appeared in court. The State has requested he be released on his own recognizance.