Sports reporter - Great Falls

Date Submitted: 10/27/17

Department: Sports

Position: Sports Reporter

Location: Great Falls

Date Available: Immediately

ABC FOX Montana is looking for an experienced sports anchor/reporter. You will have the opportunity to cover the teams and games that mean the most in our community as well as be part of our statewide sports team.

We are looking for a creative person with a journalism background who is a self-starter that is motivated to tell compelling stories. The Sports position requires someone who can produce, anchor, and report. Experience shooting, writing, and editing are also required. Applicants should have a degree in Broadcast Journalism and two years of applicable experience.

Job Description: Reporting, producing, shooting, writing, and editing sports stories for television broadcast and online.

Qualifications:

Please submit your resume, cover letter and non-returnable DVD (or online link to samples of your work) to Deyja Charles, News Director, Cowles Montana Media 3200 Old Havre Hwy Black Eagle, MT 59414. You can e-mail materials to deyja.charles@cowlesmontana.com. NO PHONE CALLS, please! Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Physical Requirements & Restrictions: Clean driving record and the ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment