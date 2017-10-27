School transformed into pumpkin patch for the day

HELENA, Mont.- Bryant Elementary School transformed into a pumpkin patch this morning.

Every student got a chance to race toward their pick, making them feel like they were actually in a real field full of the Halloween staple.

Bank of the Rockies provided more than 250 pumpkins to ensure every child got to take one home. Angie Olson from the bank said the kids only had to follow two rules: to take only what they can carry and to have fun.

Bryant Elementary is a majority low-income school, which makes this a big treat for many of these kids.

"It's amazing cause all of the kids are just so excited and they are just so happy and some of them might not get a pumpkin so now they all get one," said Angie Olson, event coordinator and employee at Bank of the Rockies.

The community bank has been providing pumpkins to the school for five years and says they plan to do so for many years to come.