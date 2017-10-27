Sense-Ability's School for Children with Autism to hold fundraising event

Help support Great Falls’ new School for Children with Autism Friday, November 3rd.

The event, which takes place from noon to 7:00pm, will serve as a fundraiser for the new school, so the building can be brought up to code by the January deadline. Focusing on small class size and individualized education/intervention classes, the school will provide a unique and much-needed option for parents throughout the community who have children with autism.

Sense-Ability board members Bobbie Sue Talmage and Brett Gilleo say the school currently has one student enrolled, and they hope to have as many as four children learning. Next Friday’s fundraiser will take place at the school’s location, 1220 17th St. S. in Great Falls.

For more information, search “Sense-Ability Open House” on Facebook.