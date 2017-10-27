Sense-Ability's School for Children with Autism to hold fundraising event

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.
One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.
Bill MacPhee is a mental health recovery expert who has lived with schizophrenia since he was in his twenty's. He is here in Great Falls to speak about his road to recovery at the Montana state conference on mental illness, hoping to teach people about life outside their disorder. In his younger years he was hospitalized 6 times, lived in group homes 3 times and even attempted suicide, and now he teaches people how to recover from mental illnesses. Bill had a childhood passio...
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
Wednesday at the Cascade County Courthouse a man convicted of 2 counts of felony sex crimes against children, was sentenced.
Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing.
