Montana Indian Caucus fight to stop budget cuts

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
The Native American community could lose out on millions in federal funding if proposed state budget cuts are approved. 

The Indian Caucuss of the Montana legislature held a press call today discussing the dangerous effects of the proposed budget cuts on native families, communities, and populations statewide.
34 million dollars could possibly be cut from the native university system leaving the quality of education out of reach for many..
KFBB spoke to a representative out of Missoula who says the cuts are simply un-acceptable to their community.

