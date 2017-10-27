Winner announced for GFPSF Truck Raffle - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Winner announced for GFPSF Truck Raffle

Posted: Updated:

And the winner is: Don Egan of Great Falls!

Egan has won a 2018 Toyota Tacoma truck donated by City Motors and valued at $30,000. The raffle was for the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, which raised $120,310 in ticket sales. 

Over the past five years of raffles, the fundraiser has brought in over $500,000 for Great Falls Public Schools. This year, the Foundation exceeded it's goal of selling 12,000 tickets. 

Runner-up was Jim Britton of Butte; Britton won a $1,000 gift certificate to North 40 Outfitters. 

School groups that sold the tickets kept $6 from each one, with the other $4 going to the Foundation to support education projects in the school district. Some 49 groups including PTAs, athletic teams, music programs, cheer squads, and others sold tickets for their organizations.  They were joined by 10 retail businesses and individuals within the community who also sold tickets.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-27 16:16:15 GMT

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

  • Man accused of killing Shane LaPlant walks the streets

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-10-26 03:17:03 GMT

    According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.  

    According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.  

  • "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    "I literally felt myself stop breathing": pregnant victim recounts being strangled

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:15:58 GMT

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

    One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.

  • Living with schizophrenia, and the road to recovery

    Living with schizophrenia, and the road to recovery

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-10-27 16:36:24 GMT

    Bill MacPhee is a mental health recovery expert who has lived with schizophrenia since he was in his twenty's. He is here in Great Falls to speak about his road to recovery at the Montana state conference on mental illness, hoping to teach people about life outside their disorder. In his younger years he was hospitalized 6 times, lived in group homes 3 times and even attempted suicide, and now he teaches people how to recover from mental illnesses. Bill had a childhood passio...

    Bill MacPhee is a mental health recovery expert who has lived with schizophrenia since he was in his twenty's. He is here in Great Falls to speak about his road to recovery at the Montana state conference on mental illness, hoping to teach people about life outside their disorder. In his younger years he was hospitalized 6 times, lived in group homes 3 times and even attempted suicide, and now he teaches people how to recover from mental illnesses. Bill had a childhood passio...

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.