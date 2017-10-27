Winner announced for GFPSF Truck Raffle

And the winner is: Don Egan of Great Falls!

Egan has won a 2018 Toyota Tacoma truck donated by City Motors and valued at $30,000. The raffle was for the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, which raised $120,310 in ticket sales.

Over the past five years of raffles, the fundraiser has brought in over $500,000 for Great Falls Public Schools. This year, the Foundation exceeded it's goal of selling 12,000 tickets.

Runner-up was Jim Britton of Butte; Britton won a $1,000 gift certificate to North 40 Outfitters.

School groups that sold the tickets kept $6 from each one, with the other $4 going to the Foundation to support education projects in the school district. Some 49 groups including PTAs, athletic teams, music programs, cheer squads, and others sold tickets for their organizations. They were joined by 10 retail businesses and individuals within the community who also sold tickets.