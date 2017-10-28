GFPSF puts money back into the school system

And the winner is: Don Egan of Great Falls! Egan has won a 2018 Toyota Tacoma truck donated by City Motors and valued at $30,000. The raffle was for the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, which raised $120,310 in ticket sales. Over the past five years of raffles, the fundraiser has brought in over $500,000 for Great Falls Public Schools. This year, the Foundation exceeded it's goal of selling 12,000 tickets. Runner-up was Jim Britton of Butte; Britton won a $1,000 g...

And the winner is: Don Egan of Great Falls! Egan has won a 2018 Toyota Tacoma truck donated by City Motors and valued at $30,000. The raffle was for the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, which raised $120,310 in ticket sales. Over the past five years of raffles, the fundraiser has brought in over $500,000 for Great Falls Public Schools. This year, the Foundation exceeded it's goal of selling 12,000 tickets. Runner-up was Jim Britton of Butte; Britton won a $1,000 g...