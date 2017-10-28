GFPSF puts money back into the school system - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPSF puts money back into the school system

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Friday night, Don Egan of Great Falls won a 2018 Toyota Tacoma truck at the crosstown game. More than $100,000 dollars were raised by the Great Falls Public School Foundation foundation and now that money will be going back to the schools around the Electric City.
          

The money goes into what the foundation calls the "discovery grant," Teachers can then submit applications to receive funding for innovative projects aimed at increasing student learning. 
Earlier this week the foundation award Mountain View Elementary $15,000 dollars in grant money to upgrade there library into a 21st century media center.
 
Dave Crum, executive director for the GFPSF, said none of this was possible without the community's involvement.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.