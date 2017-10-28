Memorial stadium re-dedicated to the veterans of Great Falls.

Friday night was not only a special night for the winner of the new truck but also for veterans in the Electric city. Memorial stadium was re-dedicated to the veterans of Great Falls.



Around 60 veterans from the Electric city and surrounding areas came out for the re-dedication. The last time the stadium was commemorated was on November 11, 1930. It honored World War I veterans from Great Falls who lost their lives.

Community organizers thought what better way to celebrate this year's upcoming veterans day than to honor those with such big hearts.

Veterans also received commemorative coins students designed and made them for their service to our country.