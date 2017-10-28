Memorial stadium re-dedicated to the veterans of Great Falls.

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.
According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.
One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.
One woman tells police "I literally felt myself stop breathing" as she recounts the terrifying moment Zachary Bell allegedly strangled her as she was pinned to the bed.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
Wednesday at the Cascade County Courthouse a man convicted of 2 counts of felony sex crimes against children, was sentenced.
Wednesday at the Cascade County Courthouse a man convicted of 2 counts of felony sex crimes against children, was sentenced.
Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing.
Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing.