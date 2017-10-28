10/28 Class AA State Championship Soccer Match Highlights & Scores

10/28 Class AA State Championship Soccer Match Highlights & Scor - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Boys:

Hellgate 4, Glacier 2.

Girls:

Helena High 4, Bozeman 2.

