Power outage on east side of Great Falls

At 10 P.M. Saturday night, police received reports of a gunshot at a residence near 14th Avenue South and 7th Street South. According to Great Falls Police Department, Gavin Key was arrested for criminal endangerment, which is a felony and he is also facing a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol. Reports from police say the man returned to the residence after hunting and accidentally discharged his weapon. We have reports from a neighbor saying K...
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
According to tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray William Arocha Jr who was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment on Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court is not in custody. Both charges the highest that can be given in tribal court.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
Help support Great Falls’ new School for Children with Autism Friday, November 3rd. The event, which takes place from noon to 7:00pm, will serve as a fundraiser for the new school, so the building can be brought up to code by the January deadline. Focusing on small class size and individualized education/intervention classes, the school will provide a unique and much-needed option for parents throughout the community who have children with autism. Sense-Ability board members B...
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
Wednesday at the Cascade County Courthouse a man convicted of 2 counts of felony sex crimes against children, was sentenced.
Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing.
