Power outage on east side of Great Falls

Update: Power has been restored to the 3493 people affected.

NorthWestern Energy says they have reported power outages on the east side of Great Falls.

According to their website, this outage is affecting more than 3,000 people in the area, however, the company says this is just an estimate and there could be more people affected.

We received reports on our facebook page that the power was out at about 7:45 this morning.

There is no sign of what caused the power to go out, and of course, we will update you with more information as it comes available.