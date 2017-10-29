Police investigating accidental shooting In Great Falls

At 10 P.M. Saturday night, police received reports of a gunshot at the Grandview Plaza, located on 7th Street South.

According to Great Falls Police Department, Gavin Key, 20, was arrested for criminal endangerment, which is a felony and he is also facing a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Reports from the neighbor where the shooting occurred said Key was visiting him when he accidentally discharged his weapon. Shooting through the wall, and mostly into a neighbors TV. However, some pellets did hit the victim. Multiple neighbors say the shooting happened on the second floor of the complex.

The victim was taken to Benefis last night and according to neighbors he had superficial wounds and was released late last night.

