Pet Of The Week: Tank

This week KFBB is featuring Tank as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Tank is a 6-year-old large lab mix who is very affectionate, well mannered, and knows some basic commands.

“He loves getting pets, he is very affectionate and he loves attention,” says Erin Doran.

Tank would do well with a family with no children or older children who are in their later teens.

“He would do best with Older people. he gets a little nervous around kids and other dogs he is very jealous so he would do best with a family with older people and no other dogs,” says Doran.

Tank does get along with cats just fine and the adoption center says he even lets cats lay on him all the time.

If you're interested in adopting Tank head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue north east or call the center at 406-727-pets.